Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy matches as the tournament nears the knockouts phase.

October 18, 2022 16:07
Rajasthan 57/4 vs Mumbai in 10 overs

Samarpit Joshi and Mahipal Lomror have a tall task ahead of them. The required rate is nowover 10. Mumbai bowlers have been right on the money.

October 18, 2022 15:34
Rajasthan 12/2 vs Mumbai in 2 overs

Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande have rattled Rajasthan’s top-order, both getting a wicket each. Abhijeet Tomar and Impact Player A G Chouhan are both out cheaply.

October 18, 2022 15:13
Mumbai sets Rajasthan 160 target

Mumbai finish on 159. Bishnoi and Chahar pick two wickets apiece. Jaiswal top-scores with 46. Mumbai’s batting dwindled after a blazing start. Back with the chase shortly.

October 18, 2022 14:35
Mumbai 115/4 in 14 overs vs Haryana

Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan are putting on a sturdy stand. They have added 27 for the fifth wicket so far. One of them needs to bat through for Mumbai to get anywhere close to a challenging score.

October 18, 2022 14:17
Mumbai 89/4 in 9 overs vs Haryana

Jaiswal falls for a 27-ball 46. He hit seven fours and two sixes. He was caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. Three balls later, Shaw falls for 17-ball 32. He struck three fours and two sixes. He becomes Chahar’s second wicket of the match. Shreyas Iyer’s stay is also cut short by Bishnoi, who has now bagged two wickets. Mumbai in a spot of bother. Shivam Dube is at the crease now.

October 18, 2022 13:51
Mumbai 40/1 in 4 overs vs Rajasthan

Shaw and Jaiswal have remained brisk in the PowerPlay despite the early wicket of Rahane. Shaw has hit two fours and a six so far while Jaiswal has three fours and one six.

October 18, 2022 13:40
Mumbai 12/1 in 2 overs vs Rajasthan

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane is out lbw for a golden duck! Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined Prithvi Shaw in the middle. Rm Bishnoi providing the breakthrough.

October 18, 2022 13:22
Mumbai vs Rajasthan

Mumbai has won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahane is back to lead Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer is in the XI too. A very strong Mumbai side.

Mumbai XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Harddik Tamore (wk), Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, S N Khan, Shreyas Iyer, S Z Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Tushar U Deshpande

Rajasthan XI: Ashok Menaria (c), K S Rathore (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, S F Khan, M K Lomror, Sv Joshi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rm Bishnoi, R D Chahar, A V Choudhary, S K K Ahmed

October 18, 2022 12:49
Mumbai vs Rajasthan

Mumbai will take on Rajasthan at 1.30 pm. Mumbai, having won four out of four, are on top of Elite Group A. Rajasthan are fifth with two wins in four games. Toss and Playing 11 out soon.

October 18, 2022 12:27
Haryana beats J&K by four wickets and two balls to spare

After stuttering at 82 for six in 16 overs, it is Tewatia and SP Kumar share a brisk 56-run stand off 22 balls. Tewatia unbeaten on 29 off 17 while SP Kumar not out on 33 off 13.

October 18, 2022 12:04
Haryana 82/6 in 15 overs vs J&K

Dinesh Bana falls for a 41-ball 43. Tewatia is batting on 12 off 9. S P Kumar, the Impact Player, has joined Tewatia.

October 18, 2022 11:43
Haryana 63/5 in 13 overs vs J&K

Dinesh Bana has kept Haryana in the game but is running out of partners. Abid Mushtaq traps Shivam Chauhan, and Haryana has lost half the side for less than 70 on the board. Haryana and Gujarat Titans finisher Rahul Tewatia is out in the middle. J&K will be wary of Tewatia, given his finishing prowess.

October 18, 2022 11:26
Haryana 34/4 in 8 overs vs J&K

J&K bowlers have maintained a vice-like grip on this innings so far. Umran Malik comes into the attack in the eighth over and straightaway gets rid of Haryana captain Himanshu Rana, who is caught and bowled. Shivam Chauhan has joined Dinesh Bana, who is yet another U-19 World Cup winner in action today.

October 18, 2022 11:10
Haryana 16/2 in 5 overs vs J&K

Left arm medium pacer Mujtaba Yousuf is on a roll. He has rattled the Haryana top-order with two quick wickets in the PowerPlay. Nishant Sindhu and Himanshu Rana are at the crease now.

October 18, 2022 10:56
Haryana 5/1 in 2 overs vs J&K

Bishnoi falls for 2; Mujtaba Yousuf with the early breakthrough. Himanshu Rana is at the crease. Just the start J&K wanted defending a small total.

October 18, 2022 10:54
Haryana 4/0 in 1 over vs J&K

Ankit Kumar and Chaitanya Bishnoi have opened the batting. Parvez Rasool and Mujtaba Yousuf are sharing the new ball for J&K.

October 18, 2022 10:34
J&K sets Haryana 135 target

Parvez Rasool was clean bowled by Mohit Sharma for a 26-ball 29. Rasool and Abdul Samad’s 27-ball 40-run fifth-wicket stand lent stability and impetus to an otherwise wobbly J&K batting. Samad finishes unbeaten on 41 off just 26 balls. He hit four sixes and two fours. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27 in four overs.

Fall of wickets

1 - 18 (Shubham Khajuria, 3.2 ov)2 - 23 (Vivrant Sharma, 3.5 ov)3 - 42 (Shubham Singh Pundir, 6.5 ov)4 - 69 (Henan Nazir, 12.4 ov)5 - 109 (Parvez Rasool, 17.1 ov)6 - 118 (Abid Mushtaq, 18.4 ov)

October 18, 2022 10:07
J&K 96/4 in 15 overs vs Haryana

Parvez Rasool and Abdul Samad are looking to rebuild here. Samad’s raced to 12 off 7 with two sixes. Rasool is striking at just a tad over 100 at the moment. S P Kumar, Impact Player, got rid of Nazir for a 39-ball 27.

October 18, 2022 09:43
J&K 46/3 in 8 overs vs Haryana

Jayant Yadav has snapped up the J&K skipper Shubham Singh Pundir for a run-a-ball nine. Parvez Rasool has joined Henan Nazir, who is currently striking at under 70. Haryana all over J&K at the moment.

October 18, 2022 09:24
J&K 23/2 in 4 overs vs Haryana

Slow left arm Orthodox Nishant Sindhu, brought inside the PowerPlay, strikes twice in his very first over. He gets Khajuria out lbw. Khajuria was replaced by Impact Player Vivrant Sharma, who was also trapped in front in the same over. Shubham Singh Pundir has joined Nazir. What an over from Sindhu. The 18-year-old Haryana allrounder was part of the Under-19 World Cup winning squad earlier this year.

October 18, 2022 09:10
J&K 14/0 in 2 overs vs Haryana

Aman Kumar shares the new-ball duties. Henan Nazir opens his boundary count with a four off Kumar’s bowling. Eight runs from the second over.

October 18, 2022 09:05
J&K 6/0 in 1 over vs Haryana

Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir open the batting for J&K. Mohit Sharma has the new ball for Haryana. J&K have scored 6 off the first over with Khajuria collecting a boundary.

October 18, 2022 08:45
Toss Update

Haryana has won the toss and elected to field.

Playing 11s

Haryana: C K Bishnoi, Ankit Kumar, H J Rana (c), S R Chauhan, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), J J Yadav, R K Tewatia, A R Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Aman Kumar

Jammu & Kashmir: Shubham Singh Pundir (c), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Henan Nazir, Rithik Singh, Sunil Kumar

October 18, 2022 08:38
Haryana vs J&K

Jammu & Kashmir’s pace sensation Umran Malik has picked up six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of under eight. Malik, one of India’s designated net bowlers for the T20 World Cup in Australia, couldn’t travel Down Under because of visa hold-up.

October 18, 2022 08:31
Haryana vs J&K

Haryana faces Jammu & Kashmir in Mohali today. Haryana is atop Elite Group C with three wins in four matches. J&K, meanwhile, is sixth with just one win in four games. Can it add points today, or will Haryana consolidate its place at the top? Toss and Playing 11 details shortly.