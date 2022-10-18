Mumbai 89/4 in 9 overs vs Haryana

Jaiswal falls for a 27-ball 46. He hit seven fours and two sixes. He was caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. Three balls later, Shaw falls for 17-ball 32. He struck three fours and two sixes. He becomes Chahar’s second wicket of the match. Shreyas Iyer’s stay is also cut short by Bishnoi, who has now bagged two wickets. Mumbai in a spot of bother. Shivam Dube is at the crease now.