Samarpit Joshi and Mahipal Lomror have a tall task ahead of them. The required rate is nowover 10. Mumbai bowlers have been right on the money.
Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande have rattled Rajasthan’s top-order, both getting a wicket each. Abhijeet Tomar and Impact Player A G Chouhan are both out cheaply.
Mumbai finish on 159. Bishnoi and Chahar pick two wickets apiece. Jaiswal top-scores with 46. Mumbai’s batting dwindled after a blazing start. Back with the chase shortly.
Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan are putting on a sturdy stand. They have added 27 for the fifth wicket so far. One of them needs to bat through for Mumbai to get anywhere close to a challenging score.
Jaiswal falls for a 27-ball 46. He hit seven fours and two sixes. He was caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. Three balls later, Shaw falls for 17-ball 32. He struck three fours and two sixes. He becomes Chahar’s second wicket of the match. Shreyas Iyer’s stay is also cut short by Bishnoi, who has now bagged two wickets. Mumbai in a spot of bother. Shivam Dube is at the crease now.
Shaw and Jaiswal have remained brisk in the PowerPlay despite the early wicket of Rahane. Shaw has hit two fours and a six so far while Jaiswal has three fours and one six.
Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane is out lbw for a golden duck! Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined Prithvi Shaw in the middle. Rm Bishnoi providing the breakthrough.
Mumbai has won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahane is back to lead Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer is in the XI too. A very strong Mumbai side.
Mumbai XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Harddik Tamore (wk), Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, S N Khan, Shreyas Iyer, S Z Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Tushar U Deshpande
Rajasthan XI: Ashok Menaria (c), K S Rathore (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, S F Khan, M K Lomror, Sv Joshi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rm Bishnoi, R D Chahar, A V Choudhary, S K K Ahmed
Mumbai will take on Rajasthan at 1.30 pm. Mumbai, having won four out of four, are on top of Elite Group A. Rajasthan are fifth with two wins in four games. Toss and Playing 11 out soon.
After stuttering at 82 for six in 16 overs, it is Tewatia and SP Kumar share a brisk 56-run stand off 22 balls. Tewatia unbeaten on 29 off 17 while SP Kumar not out on 33 off 13.
Dinesh Bana falls for a 41-ball 43. Tewatia is batting on 12 off 9. S P Kumar, the Impact Player, has joined Tewatia.
Dinesh Bana has kept Haryana in the game but is running out of partners. Abid Mushtaq traps Shivam Chauhan, and Haryana has lost half the side for less than 70 on the board. Haryana and Gujarat Titans finisher Rahul Tewatia is out in the middle. J&K will be wary of Tewatia, given his finishing prowess.
J&K bowlers have maintained a vice-like grip on this innings so far. Umran Malik comes into the attack in the eighth over and straightaway gets rid of Haryana captain Himanshu Rana, who is caught and bowled. Shivam Chauhan has joined Dinesh Bana, who is yet another U-19 World Cup winner in action today.
Left arm medium pacer Mujtaba Yousuf is on a roll. He has rattled the Haryana top-order with two quick wickets in the PowerPlay. Nishant Sindhu and Himanshu Rana are at the crease now.
Bishnoi falls for 2; Mujtaba Yousuf with the early breakthrough. Himanshu Rana is at the crease. Just the start J&K wanted defending a small total.
Ankit Kumar and Chaitanya Bishnoi have opened the batting. Parvez Rasool and Mujtaba Yousuf are sharing the new ball for J&K.
Parvez Rasool was clean bowled by Mohit Sharma for a 26-ball 29. Rasool and Abdul Samad’s 27-ball 40-run fifth-wicket stand lent stability and impetus to an otherwise wobbly J&K batting. Samad finishes unbeaten on 41 off just 26 balls. He hit four sixes and two fours. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27 in four overs.
Fall of wickets
1 - 18 (Shubham Khajuria, 3.2 ov)2 - 23 (Vivrant Sharma, 3.5 ov)3 - 42 (Shubham Singh Pundir, 6.5 ov)4 - 69 (Henan Nazir, 12.4 ov)5 - 109 (Parvez Rasool, 17.1 ov)6 - 118 (Abid Mushtaq, 18.4 ov)
Parvez Rasool and Abdul Samad are looking to rebuild here. Samad’s raced to 12 off 7 with two sixes. Rasool is striking at just a tad over 100 at the moment. S P Kumar, Impact Player, got rid of Nazir for a 39-ball 27.
Jayant Yadav has snapped up the J&K skipper Shubham Singh Pundir for a run-a-ball nine. Parvez Rasool has joined Henan Nazir, who is currently striking at under 70. Haryana all over J&K at the moment.
Slow left arm Orthodox Nishant Sindhu, brought inside the PowerPlay, strikes twice in his very first over. He gets Khajuria out lbw. Khajuria was replaced by Impact Player Vivrant Sharma, who was also trapped in front in the same over. Shubham Singh Pundir has joined Nazir. What an over from Sindhu. The 18-year-old Haryana allrounder was part of the Under-19 World Cup winning squad earlier this year.
Aman Kumar shares the new-ball duties. Henan Nazir opens his boundary count with a four off Kumar’s bowling. Eight runs from the second over.
Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir open the batting for J&K. Mohit Sharma has the new ball for Haryana. J&K have scored 6 off the first over with Khajuria collecting a boundary.
Haryana has won the toss and elected to field.
Playing 11s
Haryana: C K Bishnoi, Ankit Kumar, H J Rana (c), S R Chauhan, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), J J Yadav, R K Tewatia, A R Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Aman Kumar
Jammu & Kashmir: Shubham Singh Pundir (c), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Henan Nazir, Rithik Singh, Sunil Kumar
Jammu & Kashmir’s pace sensation Umran Malik has picked up six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of under eight. Malik, one of India’s designated net bowlers for the T20 World Cup in Australia, couldn’t travel Down Under because of visa hold-up.
Haryana faces Jammu & Kashmir in Mohali today. Haryana is atop Elite Group C with three wins in four matches. J&K, meanwhile, is sixth with just one win in four games. Can it add points today, or will Haryana consolidate its place at the top? Toss and Playing 11 details shortly.