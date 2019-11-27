Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinals: Teams, date, venue and timings

After 19 days and 151 T20 matches, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka qualified for the semifinals of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with defending champion Mumbai knocked out on the basis of an inferior net run-rate after finishing level on points with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Super League Group B.

Haryana marched into the semifinals after topping Super League Group A. The Amit Mishra-led side notched up 12 points by winning three of its four matches. Its only loss came against Maharashtra on the final day of the Super League stage, where it fell short by two runs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, took a tougher route there. At the end of this stage, it was tied at second with eight points after two wins and two losses. Courtesy of a better net run-rate, it pipped Maharashtra to a place in the semifinals.

Read: Samson to replace injured Dhawan for West Indies T20Is

In Group B, Tamil Nadu finished on top with 12 points after three wins. Its solitary loss came against Karnataka, which defended its total of 161. Karnataka progressed through to the semifinals owing to a better net run-rate.

Mumbai defeated Punjab by 22 runs after scoring 243 in the final Super League game and would have qualified in place of Karnataka had it restricted Punjab to under 150.

So, who plays who?

Haryana will take on Karnataka in semifinal 1 while Tamil Nadu will face Rajasthan in semifinal 2.

When will the semifinals be played?

Both semifinals will take place on Friday, November 29.

At what time will the semifinals take place?

Semifinal 1 between Haryana and Karnataka will start place at 2:30pm.

Semifinal 2 between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will start at 6:30pm.

Where will the semifinals be played?

Both semifinals will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

When will the final be played?

The winner of semifinal 1 and 2 will meet in the final on Sunday, December 1 at 7pm at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.