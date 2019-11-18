Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harshal Patel shines in Haryana's thumping win Harshal Patel made a 40-ball 82 to help Haryana post 202 for six, a total that its bowlers defended with ease against Meghalaya. PTI MUMBAI 18 November, 2019 18:35 IST File photo: Harshal Patel (in picture) held fort as wickets tumbled at the other end to lift Haryana to a 200-plus score. - SANDEEP SAXENA PTI MUMBAI 18 November, 2019 18:35 IST Powered by an all-round show by Harshal Patel, Haryana ended its league campaign on a high with a 99-run win against Meghalaya in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.Haryana has already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on November 21.Mumbai, which lost only one game in the league phase, has also booked its place in the Super League stage.Put in to bat at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs, Haryana rode on a quick fire 82 off 40 balls by opener Patel to amass a competitive 202/6 despite losing two early wickets of Himanshura and in-form Chaitanya Bishnoi.MATCH BLOGWhile wickets were tumbling at the other end, Patel held fort at one end and toyed with a pedestrian bowling attack of Meghalaya, hammering five fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease.A quick fire unbeaten 31 not out by Rahul Tewatia helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark.The chase was an uphill task for Meghalaya, which struggled to get going and was restricted to 103/9.Patel, a right-arm medium pacer, then shone with the ball to return with fine figures of 3/22.Meanwhile, in an inconsequential Group D game, Madhya Pradesh bowlers held their nerves to eke out a five- run victory against Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.In the second dead-rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Bengal put up an all-round show to thrash Assam by eight wickets.However, the result did not make any impact on the standings in the group.Brief scoresAt Bandra Kurla Complex: Haryana 202-6 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 82, Rahul Tewatia not out 31; Sanjay Yadav 2-24, Amiangshu Sen 2- 19) beat Meghalaya 103-9 (Abhay Negi 25, Sanjay Yadav 21, Ravi Teja 21; Harshal Patel 3-22) by 99 runsPoints: Haryana 4, Meghalaya 0At Wankhede: Madhya Pradesh 177/6 (Ashutosh Sharma 84, Venkatesh Iyer 35; R Vinay Kumar 4/30) beat Pondicherry 172/5 (B Arun Karthik 60, Paras Dogra 41; Rahul Batham 2/24) by five runs Points: MP 4, Pondicherry 0At Wankhede: Assam 140-8 in 20 overs (Shib Shankar Roy 41, Riyan Parag 31; Ishan Porel 3-23) lost to Bengal 141-2 in 16.5 overs (Vivek Singh 46, Manoj Tiwary not out 43, Sibsankar Roy 1-8) by eight wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.