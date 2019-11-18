Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harshal Patel shines in Haryana's thumping win

Powered by an all-round show by Harshal Patel, Haryana ended its league campaign on a high with a 99-run win against Meghalaya in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.

Haryana has already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on November 21.

Mumbai, which lost only one game in the league phase, has also booked its place in the Super League stage.

Put in to bat at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs, Haryana rode on a quick fire 82 off 40 balls by opener Patel to amass a competitive 202/6 despite losing two early wickets of Himanshura and in-form Chaitanya Bishnoi.

While wickets were tumbling at the other end, Patel held fort at one end and toyed with a pedestrian bowling attack of Meghalaya, hammering five fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease.

A quick fire unbeaten 31 not out by Rahul Tewatia helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark.

The chase was an uphill task for Meghalaya, which struggled to get going and was restricted to 103/9.

Patel, a right-arm medium pacer, then shone with the ball to return with fine figures of 3/22.

Meanwhile, in an inconsequential Group D game, Madhya Pradesh bowlers held their nerves to eke out a five- run victory against Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

In the second dead-rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Bengal put up an all-round show to thrash Assam by eight wickets.

However, the result did not make any impact on the standings in the group.