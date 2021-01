Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Quarterfinals: Full schedule, venue, squads, match timings and where to watch

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will mark a return to cricket for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. The newly-renovated stadium is now the largest in India in terms of capacity, but given the threat of COVID-19 infection, spectators will not be allowed to enter. It will host the knockouts, including the final, before serving as the venue for two Tests and five T20s during England’s tour of India in February-March, 2021. Here's all you need to know about SMAT 2021 quarterfinals.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Fixtures

January 26, Tuesday

Quarter-final 1: Karnataka vs Punjab, 12:00 PM

Quarter-final 2: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:00 PM

January 27, Wednesday

Quarter-final 3: Haryana vs Baroda, 12:00 PM

Quarter-final 4: Bihar vs Rajasthan, 7:00 PM

January 29, Friday

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4, 12:00 PM

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-final 3, 7:00 PM

January 31, Sunday

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, 7:00 PM

Where will Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 knockouts be played?

At the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium.

Where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast live on Star Sports and Hotstar.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka faces Punjab in first quarterfinal on January 26

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Quarterfinals Full squads

Karnataka Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair (c), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj S Bhandage, Prasidh Krishna, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pavan Deshpande, V Koushik, Ronit More, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prateek Jain, Darshan MB, KL Shrijith, Shubhang Hegde.

Punjab Squad: Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Simran Singh (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Barinder Sran, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

Himachal Pradesh Squad: RI Thakur (c), Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (w), Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Akash Vashist

Baroda Squad: Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar(w), Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya(c), Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.

Haryana Squad: Arun Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma (w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Nitin Saini.

Rajasthan Squad: Bharat Sharma (w), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

Bihar Squad: Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Vikash Yadav, Yashasvi Rishav, Ashutosh Aman (c), Shasheem Rathour, Samar Quadri, Mohit Kumar (w), MD Rahmatullah, Vikash Ranjan, Sachin Kumar, S Gani, Amod Yadav, Harsh Raj, Shashi Anand, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Suraj Kashyap, Rahul Kumar, Vikash Patel, Anuj Raj, Apurva Anand.