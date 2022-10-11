Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score T20 updates: Dhull, Yadav fall; Delhi 114/5 vs Manipur, Kerala bowls first vs Arunachal Pradesh

SMAT live score updates: Follow score updates from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches on October 11. Delhi will take on Manipur while Kerala faces Arunachal Pradesh.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 October, 2022 10:15 IST
Delhi’s Ayush Badoni plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Delhi vs Manipur

Manipur have kept chipping away at the Delhi line-up; Yash Dhull being the latest victim. Dhull goes for a 23-ball 24. Ayush Badoni, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, comes to the crease. Shortly after, Lalit Yadav departs for a 15-ball 19. Delhi in a spot of bother. Delhi 116/5 in 17 overs.

Delhi vs Manipur

Delhi have lost skipper Nitish Rana for just seven. Debutant Dhull has Lalit Yadav for company. Kishan Singha has been brilliant for Manipur with the ball. He now has 2 for 16 in 3 overs. Delhi 93/3 in 13 overs.

Kerala vs Arunachal Pradesh

Kerala has won the toss and elected to field against Arunachal Pradesh.

Delhi vs Manipur

Manipur have fought back with two quick wickets. Both Delhi openers are now back in the dressing room. Bidash and Kishan Singha have a wicket each. Anuj Rawat falls for 13 and Hiten Dalal departs for 47. Yash Dhull and skipper Nitish Rana are at the crease. Delhi are 62/2 in nine overs.

Delhi vs Manipur

Hiten Dalal is striking close to 170 at the moment. That’s allowed Rawat at the other end to ease into this innings. The partnership between these two is now 50-plus.

Delhi vs Manipur

After a slow start, Delhi openers Hiten Dalal and Anuj Rawat have picked up pace. Delhi has reached 36 for no loss with an over to spare in the PowerPlay.

Delhi vs Manipur

Rex and Bishworjit, Manipur’s new-ball pair, have kept a lid on Delhi’s PowerPlay scoring so far. Hiten Dalal and Anuj Rawat open for Delhi. Yash Dhull is making his T20 debut. Dalal and Rawat have collected five off the first over, bowled by Rex.

SMAT GROUPS
Elite A: Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha
Elite B: Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh
Elite C: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services
Elite D: Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Saurashtra
Elite E: Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu
Telecast and streaming details
A few select matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network on TV in India. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will live stream a handful of games.

