Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs cheaply as Mumbai three down vs Baroda

- November 02, 2023 09:35WJaiswal departs cheaply
Soyeb gets his third wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal attempts to play a scoop but gets top edge. A good diving catch by the keeper. Jaiswal departs for eight runs off 13 balls.
Shivam Dube is the new man in.
- November 02, 2023 09:276Tamore makes an impact; Jaiswal gets going
Change in bowling. Mahesh Pithiya, off spinner, will be bowling the final over of the PowerPlay. Tamore slog sweeps him over midwicket for a SIX!
And now Jaiswal finally gets a boundary! He too slog sweeps him towards square leg for a SIX!
13 runs off the over.
Mumbai 35/2 in 6 overs
- November 02, 2023 09:13WRahane departs
Rahane now hits a good length ball straight over the bowler’s head and gets the first six of the game.
OUT! Rahane is trapped in front by Soyeb Sopariya. Tries to play across the line and is hit on the pads.
Mumbai has brought in Hardik Tamore as impact player.
Mumbai 16/2 in 3 overs
- November 02, 2023 09:094Rahane gets the boundary for Mumbai!
Rahane gets the first boundary for Mumbai as he walks down the wicket and drives it straight past Lukman Meriwala, the bowler, for four!
Mumbai 7/1 in 2 overs
- November 02, 2023 09:05WEarly wicket for Baroda!
Opener Jay Bista goes for a three-ball in the first over of the match. Soyeb Sopariya was the bowler for Baroda. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in!
Mumbai 2/1 in 1 over
- November 02, 2023 09:00Playing XIs
Mumbai - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Panwar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi
Baroda - Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Nind Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya
- November 02, 2023 08:49Baroda vs Mumbai
Baroda won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai!
- November 01, 2023 18:57Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals!
Welcome to the coverage of the quarterfinal matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The matches are being played in Chandigarh and Mohali.
All four matches will be played today.
Mumbai vs Baroda - 9:00 AM in Chandigarh
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh - 11:00 AM in Mohali
Delhi vs Vidarbha - 1:30 PM in Chandigarh
Kerala vs Assam - 4:30 PM in Mohali
