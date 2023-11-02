MagazineBuy Print

Live

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs cheaply as Mumbai three down vs Baroda

SMAT 2023, live score: Catch the live updates and commentary from the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being played in Chandigarh and Mohali on Thursday.

Updated : Nov 02, 2023 09:37 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane in action.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajnkya Rahane in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage and updates from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 quarterfinals in Chandigarh and Mohali.

  • November 02, 2023 09:35
    W
    Jaiswal departs cheaply

    Soyeb gets his third wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal attempts to play a scoop but gets top edge. A good diving catch by the keeper. Jaiswal departs for eight runs off 13 balls.

    Shivam Dube is the new man in.

  • November 02, 2023 09:27
    6
    Tamore makes an impact; Jaiswal gets going

    Change in bowling. Mahesh Pithiya, off spinner, will be bowling the final over of the PowerPlay. Tamore slog sweeps him over midwicket for a SIX!

    And now Jaiswal finally gets a boundary! He too slog sweeps him towards square leg for a SIX!

    13 runs off the over.

    Mumbai 35/2 in 6 overs

  • November 02, 2023 09:13
    W
    Rahane departs

    Rahane now hits a good length ball straight over the bowler’s head and gets the first six of the game.

    OUT! Rahane is trapped in front by Soyeb Sopariya. Tries to play across the line and is hit on the pads.

    Mumbai has brought in Hardik Tamore as impact player.

    Mumbai 16/2 in 3 overs

  • November 02, 2023 09:09
    4
    Rahane gets the boundary for Mumbai!

    Rahane gets the first boundary for Mumbai as he walks down the wicket and drives it straight past Lukman Meriwala, the bowler, for four!

    Mumbai 7/1 in 2 overs

  • November 02, 2023 09:05
    W
    Early wicket for Baroda!

    Opener Jay Bista goes for a three-ball in the first over of the match. Soyeb Sopariya was the bowler for Baroda. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in!

    Mumbai 2/1 in 1 over

  • November 02, 2023 09:00
    Playing XIs

    Mumbai - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Panwar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

    Baroda - Jyotsnil Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Nind Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya

  • November 02, 2023 08:49
    Baroda vs Mumbai

    Baroda won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai!

  • November 01, 2023 18:57
    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals!

    Welcome to the coverage of the quarterfinal matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The matches are being played in Chandigarh and Mohali.

    All four matches will be played today.

    Mumbai vs Baroda - 9:00 AM in Chandigarh

    Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh - 11:00 AM in Mohali

    Delhi vs Vidarbha - 1:30 PM in Chandigarh

    Kerala vs Assam - 4:30 PM in Mohali

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

