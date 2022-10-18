Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy: Sai Kishore stars in TN’s win over Jharkhand

R. Sai Kishore’s brilliant spell of three for six, helped Tamil Nadu produce a miraculous comeback to beat Jharkhand by 12 runs in its penultimate league match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Elite Group E) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Chasing 139 for victory, openers Ishan Kishan and Pankaj Kumar gave Jharkhand a good start with a 46-run stand before Kishan was dismissed.

Pankaj and Virat Singh then ensured Jharkhand was cruising at one stage at 71/1 in the 11th over when Washington Sundar removed Pankaj.

The match first turned here as TN struck thrice in quick succession to reduce Jharkhand to 75/4.

Then in the 16th over, Jharkhand lost three wickets with Sai Kishore taking two as he bowled a sensational over to reduce Jharkhand to 90/8.

Virat fought valiantly till the last over with an unbeaten half-century (52 n.o., 38b, 6x4, 1x6) but TN by then had done enough to get home, to stay alive in the competition.

Earlier, electing to bat, TN’s batting unit once again failed as it was bowled out for 138 in 20 overs. B. Sai Sudharsan top-scored making 47 while Washington Sundar chipped in with a valuable 22 towards the end to help TN to a respectable total.

In the other match in Group E, Bengal thrashed Sikkim by 84 runs to remain unbeaten in the competition so far.

Electing to bat, Bengal made 179 for six riding on Sudip Kumar Gharami’s 56 (43b, 3x4, 2x6) and Shahbaz Ahmed’s 43. Later Agniv Pan helped the team finish strongly with an unbeaten 34 off just 12 balls

.In response, Sikkim could only make 95 for eight in 20 overs as Bengal cantered home to its third straight win and stayed on top of the table.