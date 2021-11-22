Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: This Shahrukh Khan packs some punch

Shahrukh Khan, the cricketer, has a better personality than his more famous cinematic namesake.

On Monday evening, like never before, this Tamil Nadu ‘finisher’ reinforced his reputation of being a match-winner.

Just when Karnataka was threatening to take away the golden trophy from the defending champion, Shahrukh carried this state’s title-aspirations and provided a memorable finish – a last-ball six!

Asked what he thought before the last ball of the final, with Tamil Nadu needing five runs to win, Shahrukh said, “There were a lot of things in my mind, but I tried to keep it simple. I knew that the ball had become soft and rough and the wicket was slow."

"So I wanted to connect it off the middle. I was waiting to hit it over long-on. But once the ball came in, I got the room to get it over square leg. It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six. I'll remember this for a long time.”

In domestic competition, the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy is considered the biggest stage for those looking to jump onto the IPL bandwagon.

With the IPL mega auction not far away, the Punjab Kings’ recruit can expect a much bigger price-tag.

Clearly, National selectors are looking for ‘finishers’ who play big shots from the first ball – and not use up precious deliveries to get their eyes in. Shahrukh is sure to get a call sooner than later.

After watching the recent exploits of ‘impact’ players like James Neesham and Mathew Wade in match-winning roles, India too is looking for such explosive options.

Shahrukh surely fits the bill, carries a cool head and knows how to finish the job.