Cricket Cricket Dhawan injures knee, gets multiple stitches Dhawan had multiple stitches in the ground and did not take the field and is likely to miss Friday’s match against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. S. Dipak Ragav SURAT 21 November, 2019 18:37 IST Dhawan is yet to strike form in five outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (File image) - K. Murali Kumar S. Dipak Ragav SURAT 21 November, 2019 18:37 IST Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan injured his left knee while batting during the match against Maharashtra on Thursday. The India opener scampered to get back to his crease and put in full-fledged dive. It later emerged a piece of wood in his batting pads tore through his knee and the batsman realised he was bleeding once he returned to the dressing room after being dismissed.Dhawan had multiple stitches on his knee and did not take the field. He is likely to miss Friday’s match against Baroda.Brief scoresPunjab 199/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 72, Mandeep Singh 81 n.o., Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27) bt Jharkhand 90 in 14.2 overs (Mayank Markande 3/13, Harpreet Singh Brar 2/20). Baroda 201/5 in 20 overs (Aditya Waghmode 88, Kedar Devdhar 64, Khaleel Ahmed 2/47, Aniket Choudhary 2/27) bt Rajasthan 186/8 in 20 overs (Ankit Lamba 54, Arjit Gupta 41, Atit Sheth 3/34, Rishi Arothe 3/47) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.