Dhawan injures knee, gets multiple stitches

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan injured his left knee while batting during the match against Maharashtra on Thursday.

The India opener scampered to get back to his crease and put in full-fledged dive. It later emerged a piece of wood in his batting pads tore through his knee and the batsman realised he was bleeding once he returned to the dressing room after being dismissed.

Dhawan had multiple stitches on his knee and did not take the field. He is likely to miss Friday’s match against Baroda.