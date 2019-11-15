Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Washed out games rescheduled for November 18

Rain played a spoilsport on the first day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last week, leading to the abandonment of six games in Mumbai and Surat.

And now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host those rain-affected fixtures on November 18. Top BCCI officials confirmed the development and made it clear that this effort is being taken to ensure that no teams missed out on opportunities.

“Since we can’t have control over the weather, this is the best we could do. We will be having a re-match for all the six affected games,” an official told Sportstar.

The teams have also been informed about the change in schedule and the BCCI logistics team is at work to ensure that things go smoothly. The league stage of the tournament is scheduled to get over on Sunday, November 17, and the knock-outs begin from November 21. “Since we had a few days time, we decided to give the teams an equal opportunity,” the official said.

Last Friday, Madhya Pradesh’s game against Pondicherry was abandoned in Mumbai, while Haryana also could not earn a result against Meghalaya. The fixture between Bengal and Assam had to be called off in just three balls. In Surat, the affected teams were -- Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim.

“We are finalising the schedule and the teams will be informed accordingly. Our team is working hard to ensure that matches are held smoothly,” a senior Board official said.