Cricket Cricket Sreesanth among Kerala probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy The India pacer, who faced a ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scam, became eligible to play from September 13 this year. Team Sportstar 15 December, 2020 14:04 IST The Kerala Cricket Association has named S Sreesanth in the 26-member probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on January 10, 2021.The fast bowler with 87 Test wickets and two World Cup titles was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. He became eligible to play from September 13 this year. The preparatory camp will be held in Alappuzha from December 20-30.The probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nideesh, Asif KM, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith, Arun M