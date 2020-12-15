Sreesanth among Kerala probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Kerala Cricket Association has named S Sreesanth in the 26-member probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on January 10, 2021.

The fast bowler with 87 Test wickets and two World Cup titles was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. He became eligible to play from September 13 this year. The preparatory camp will be held in Alappuzha from December 20-30.