Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and most sixes

An all-round Tamil Nadu beat Baroda by seven wickets to win their second Syed Mushtaq Ali title at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Needing 121 to win, Tamil Nadu got over the line with two overs to spare. Incidentally, Dinesh Karthik was the captain when Tamil Nadu last won the title in 2007.

Here's the list of top five run-scorers, wicket-takers and six-hitters from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020/21 season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu beats Baroda by seven wickets to lift second title

MOST RUNS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Narayan Jagadeesan Matches: 8, Runs: 364 HS: 78 not out Strike-rate: 141.08, 50s: 4

Kedar Devdhar Matches: 8, Runs: 349, HS: 99 not out, Strike-rate: 113.68, 50s: 2

Prabhsimran Singh Matches: 7, Runs: 341, HS: 89 not out, Strike-rate: 142.08, 50s: 3

Avi Barot Matches: 5, Runs: 283, HS: 122, Strike-rate: 184.96, 50s: 1 , 100s: 1

Vishnu Solanki Matches: 8, Runs: 267, HS: 71 not out, Strike-rate: 128.36, 50s: 2

MOST WICKETS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Ashutosh Aman Matches: 6, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 5.08 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

Lukman Meriwala Matches: 8, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 6.52 4fer: 0, 5fer: 1

Avesh Khan Matches: 5, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 7.45 4fer: 1, 5fer: 1

Siddarth Kaul Matches: 6, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 6.73 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

Ishan Porel Matches:5, Wickets: 13, Economy Rate: 7.42 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

MOST SIXES IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Prabhsimran Singh: 22

Punit Bisht: 18

Riyan Parag: 17

Narayan Jagadeesan: 17

Mohammed Azharuddeen: 15