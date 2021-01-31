Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and most sixes Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Here is the complete list of top five run-scorers, wicket-takers and players with most sixes in the just concluded SMAT 2020/21. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 22:21 IST Tamil Nadu beat Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to lift its second title. - BCCI Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 22:21 IST An all-round Tamil Nadu beat Baroda by seven wickets to win their second Syed Mushtaq Ali title at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Needing 121 to win, Tamil Nadu got over the line with two overs to spare. Incidentally, Dinesh Karthik was the captain when Tamil Nadu last won the title in 2007.Here's the list of top five run-scorers, wicket-takers and six-hitters from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020/21 season. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu beats Baroda by seven wickets to lift second title MOST RUNS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASONNarayan Jagadeesan Matches: 8, Runs: 364 HS: 78 not out Strike-rate: 141.08, 50s: 4Kedar Devdhar Matches: 8, Runs: 349, HS: 99 not out, Strike-rate: 113.68, 50s: 2Prabhsimran Singh Matches: 7, Runs: 341, HS: 89 not out, Strike-rate: 142.08, 50s: 3Avi Barot Matches: 5, Runs: 283, HS: 122, Strike-rate: 184.96, 50s: 1 , 100s: 1Vishnu Solanki Matches: 8, Runs: 267, HS: 71 not out, Strike-rate: 128.36, 50s: 2 India vs England: Decision on crowd for first two Tests on Monday MOST WICKETS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASONAshutosh Aman Matches: 6, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 5.08 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0Lukman Meriwala Matches: 8, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 6.52 4fer: 0, 5fer: 1Avesh Khan Matches: 5, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 7.45 4fer: 1, 5fer: 1Siddarth Kaul Matches: 6, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 6.73 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0Ishan Porel Matches:5, Wickets: 13, Economy Rate: 7.42 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0 MPCA, KSCA not happy with domestic knockout format MOST SIXES IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASONPrabhsimran Singh: 22Punit Bisht: 18Riyan Parag: 17Narayan Jagadeesan: 17Mohammed Azharuddeen: 15 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos