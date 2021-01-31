Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and most sixes

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Here is the complete list of top five run-scorers, wicket-takers and players with most sixes in the just concluded SMAT 2020/21.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 January, 2021 22:21 IST

Tamil Nadu beat Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to lift its second title.   -  BCCI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 January, 2021 22:21 IST

An all-round Tamil Nadu beat Baroda by seven wickets to win their second Syed Mushtaq Ali title at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Needing 121 to win, Tamil Nadu got over the line with two overs to spare. Incidentally, Dinesh Karthik was the captain when Tamil Nadu last won the title in 2007.

Here's the list of top five run-scorers, wicket-takers and six-hitters from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020/21 season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu beats Baroda by seven wickets to lift second title  

MOST RUNS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Narayan Jagadeesan   Matches: 8, Runs: 364  HS: 78 not out  Strike-rate: 141.08, 50s: 4

Kedar Devdhar           Matches: 8, Runs: 349, HS: 99 not out, Strike-rate: 113.68, 50s: 2

Prabhsimran Singh      Matches: 7, Runs: 341, HS: 89 not out, Strike-rate: 142.08, 50s: 3

Avi Barot                     Matches: 5, Runs: 283, HS: 122, Strike-rate: 184.96, 50s: 1 , 100s: 1

Vishnu Solanki             Matches: 8, Runs: 267, HS: 71 not out, Strike-rate: 128.36, 50s: 2

India vs England: Decision on crowd for first two Tests on Monday  

MOST WICKETS IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Ashutosh Aman   Matches: 6, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 5.08 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

Lukman Meriwala Matches: 8, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 6.52 4fer: 0, 5fer: 1

Avesh Khan        Matches: 5, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 7.45 4fer: 1, 5fer: 1

Siddarth Kaul      Matches: 6, Wickets: 14 , Economy Rate: 6.73 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

Ishan Porel          Matches:5, Wickets: 13, Economy Rate: 7.42 4fer: 2, 5fer: 0

MPCA, KSCA not happy with domestic knockout format  

MOST SIXES IN THE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2020/21 SEASON

Prabhsimran Singh: 22

Punit Bisht: 18

Riyan Parag: 17

Narayan Jagadeesan: 17

Mohammed Azharuddeen: 15

  Dugout videos