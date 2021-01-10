Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Krunal Pandya stars as Baroda beats Uttarakhand Krunal Pandya hammered 76 and claimed two wickets as Baroda beat Uttarakhand by five runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener on Sunday. PTI Vadodara 10 January, 2021 18:57 IST Krunal Pandya, who is Baroda’s captain, contributed with the ball handsomely to return with figures of 2/33. - VIJAY SONEJI PTI Vadodara 10 January, 2021 18:57 IST Krunal Pandya's all-round show helped Baroda beat Uttarakhand by five runs in its opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday.Put into bat in a Group C game, hosts Baroda first rode on Pandya’s blazing 76 to post a competitive 168/7 on the board before the bowlers held their nerves to restrict Uttarakhand to 163/6 despite a fighting 77 by Dikshanshu Negi.Krunal, who is Baroda’s captain, also contributed with the ball handsomely to return with figures of 2-33.While batting, the left-handed Krunal took the Uttarakhand bowlers to cleaners, hammering five fours and as many sixes. Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Hooda leaves Baroda camp after spat with Pandya He along with Smit Patel conjured a crucial 89 run stand for the fourth wicket and rescued the team after it was reeling at 41/3 at one stage.For Uttarakhand, right-handed batsman Negi hammered nine boundaries and six in his 57-ball 77 run knock, while Kunal Chandela, who came in at number seven, stuck a 26-ball 48 but the two could not take their side home.Brief Scores: At Reliance Ground: Baroda 168/7 (Krunal Pandya 76, S. Patel 41; A. Madhwal 3/16) won against Uttarakhand 163/6 (D. Negi 77 not out; Kunal Chandela 48; Krunal Pandya 2-33) by five runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos