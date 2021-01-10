Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Krunal Pandya stars as Baroda beats Uttarakhand

Krunal Pandya's all-round show helped Baroda beat Uttarakhand by five runs in its opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday.

Put into bat in a Group C game, hosts Baroda first rode on Pandya’s blazing 76 to post a competitive 168/7 on the board before the bowlers held their nerves to restrict Uttarakhand to 163/6 despite a fighting 77 by Dikshanshu Negi.

Krunal, who is Baroda’s captain, also contributed with the ball handsomely to return with figures of 2-33.

While batting, the left-handed Krunal took the Uttarakhand bowlers to cleaners, hammering five fours and as many sixes.

He along with Smit Patel conjured a crucial 89 run stand for the fourth wicket and rescued the team after it was reeling at 41/3 at one stage.

For Uttarakhand, right-handed batsman Negi hammered nine boundaries and six in his 57-ball 77 run knock, while Kunal Chandela, who came in at number seven, stuck a 26-ball 48 but the two could not take their side home.

Brief Scores: At Reliance Ground: Baroda 168/7 (Krunal Pandya 76, S. Patel 41; A. Madhwal 3/16) won against Uttarakhand 163/6 (D. Negi 77 not out; Kunal Chandela 48; Krunal Pandya 2-33) by five runs.