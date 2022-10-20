Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Triumphant Delhi, Punjab closer to knockout phase

Delhi scored a six-wicket win over Goa (12 points) and Punjab crushed Pondicherry (0) by eight wickets. Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh (16) kept alive its outside chance of qualification.

Rakesh Rao
Jaipur 20 October, 2022 20:06 IST
Jaipur 20 October, 2022 20:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: Delhi batter Nitish Rana, who scored 33 runs against Gujarat, in action during the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match at the Just Cricket Ground near Bengaluru on October 20, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Delhi batter Nitish Rana, who scored 33 runs against Gujarat, in action during the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match at the Just Cricket Ground near Bengaluru on October 20, 2019. | Photo Credit: N. Sudarshan

Delhi scored a six-wicket win over Goa (12 points) and Punjab crushed Pondicherry (0) by eight wickets. Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh (16) kept alive its outside chance of qualification.

Delhi and Punjab inched closer to the knockout phase from Group B by aggregating 20 points each after posting resounding sixth-round victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Thursday.

Delhi scored a six-wicket win over Goa (12 points) and Punjab crushed Pondicherry (0) by eight wickets. Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh (16) kept alive its outside chance of qualification by ending the hopes of Hyderabad (12) after inflicting a seven-wicket defeat. In an inconsequential match, Tripura (12) defeated Manipur (4) by eight wickets.

Chasing Goa’s 131/6, Delhi finished the job in 17 overs with Nitish Rana (49 not out, 38b, 7x4) and Yash Dhull 46 (41b, 6x4) adding 70 for the fourth wicket. For Goa, Deepraj Gaonkar (40, 32b, 4x4, 1x6) did his bit.

Punjab made short work of Pondicherry after restricting the opposition to 86/9. Punjab scored 87/2 in 10 overs with Abhishek Sharma (29, 17b, 4x4, 1x6) and Prabhsimran Singh (23 not out, 20b, 2x6).showing the way.

UP kept Hyderabad in check at 132/9 with Karan Sharma (3/19) being the most successful bowler. During UP’s chase, openers Aryan Juyal (71, 58b, 7x4, 1x6) and Karan (33, 31b, 4x4) laid the 73-run foundation in 9.4 overs. Juyal ensured the team crossed the winning post comfortably in 19.1 overs.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Roger Binny: 10 things to know about the new BCCI president

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us