Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Triumphant Delhi, Punjab closer to knockout phase

Delhi and Punjab inched closer to the knockout phase from Group B by aggregating 20 points each after posting resounding sixth-round victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Thursday.

Delhi scored a six-wicket win over Goa (12 points) and Punjab crushed Pondicherry (0) by eight wickets. Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh (16) kept alive its outside chance of qualification by ending the hopes of Hyderabad (12) after inflicting a seven-wicket defeat. In an inconsequential match, Tripura (12) defeated Manipur (4) by eight wickets.

Chasing Goa’s 131/6, Delhi finished the job in 17 overs with Nitish Rana (49 not out, 38b, 7x4) and Yash Dhull 46 (41b, 6x4) adding 70 for the fourth wicket. For Goa, Deepraj Gaonkar (40, 32b, 4x4, 1x6) did his bit.

Punjab made short work of Pondicherry after restricting the opposition to 86/9. Punjab scored 87/2 in 10 overs with Abhishek Sharma (29, 17b, 4x4, 1x6) and Prabhsimran Singh (23 not out, 20b, 2x6).showing the way.

UP kept Hyderabad in check at 132/9 with Karan Sharma (3/19) being the most successful bowler. During UP’s chase, openers Aryan Juyal (71, 58b, 7x4, 1x6) and Karan (33, 31b, 4x4) laid the 73-run foundation in 9.4 overs. Juyal ensured the team crossed the winning post comfortably in 19.1 overs.