T10 League 2019: Zaheer Khan shines but Delhi Bulls bows out

Zaheer Khan bowled an excellent spell of two overs but couldn’t prevent Delhi Bulls from falling to its fourth loss in the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here. The seamer bowled yorkers, length balls and the occasional slower ball to fox the batsmen to give the Bulls a look-in but Tom Kohler-Cadmore (27, 12b, 2x4, 2x6) played a decisive hand to steer Qalandars home off the penultimate delivery of the contest.

The win gave Qalandars a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Batting first, Bulls lost wickets in a cluster and was reduced to 46 for 6 in the seventh over. The major damage was done by Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and English seamer George Garton, both of whom took two wickets each. Mohammad Nabi led the recovery and smashed three fours and four sixes en route to a quickfire 48 (21b).

The target of 99 proved to be a handful for Qalandars. Wickets fell consistently and it took Kohler-Cadmore’s intervention to secure the win.

In the second contest of the day, Yuvraj Singh provided a glimpse of his celebrated six-hitting abilities as Maratha Arabians marched to its fourth win in the Super League. Yuvraj scored an unbeaten 23 (12b, 1x4, 2x6) as the Arabians, chasing 107, romped home in the ninth over for a seven-wicket win over Bangla Tigers.

The contest may have been even more one-sided had Tom Moores not played a rapid knock to rescue the faltering Tigers’ innings. Struggling at one point at 63 for 5, Moores helped the team cross the 100-run mark.

Brief scores:

1. Delhi Bulls 98 for 8 in 10 overs (Mohammad Nabi 48) lost to Qalandars 104 for 7 in 9.5 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 27) by three wickets.

2. Bangla Tigers 106 for 7 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 43 n.o.) lost to Maratha Arabians 107 for 3 in 8.3 overs (Chris Lynn 23, Yuvraj Singh 23 n.o.) by seven wickets.

(The writer is in Abu Dhabi on an invitation from Abu Dhabi T10 League)