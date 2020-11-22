T20 Challenge will be beneficial to Bengal cricket, say coaches

With the six participating teams preparing for the first edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge, starting here on Tuesday, the coaches listed the benefits of the tournament.

East Bengal coach Shibsagar Singh said the event would help the cricket-hungry players. “Every player is eager to play well in the tournament. Before the start of the domestic season this will give everyone a chance to showcase his talent,” he said.

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjib Goyel said the event would test the fitness of the players. “Everyone got affected due to the pandemic. Some players participated in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) pre-season (training), while others worked on their fitness at home.

“With 12 matches to play we will have to keep fitness of the players in mind. We will have to rotate and shuffle them,” said Goyel.

'Competitive'

Kalighat Club coach Satinder Singh said the event would be a blessing for the youngsters. “Hopefully new talent will come from here. Bengal cricket will benefit a lot,” said Satinder.

Nilambar Saha, the Calcutta Customs coach, expected some keen competitions. “It will be very competitive as all the teams are balanced,” said Saha.

For Kanchan Maity, the Town Club coach, the event would help players stake claim in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). “Keeping all protocols and rules in mind, we have prepared well and are eager to perform. The [next] IPL is close and this is where a player needs to perform.”

Tapan Memorial Club coach Avishek Barman was excited about his team’s prospects. “Having Shahbaz Ahamad, who just came back from the IPL, as captain is a big boost. We will gain from his experience and current form,” said Barman.