T20 World Cup, 11 days to go: Top moments - Ireland’s Curtis Campher takes four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 11 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in a T20 World Cup qualifier as Ireland beat The Netherlands by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Campher became the first Irishman to take a T20I hat-trick and became the second bowler after Brett Lee (vs BAN in 2007) to take a hat-trick in the men’s T20 World Cup.

Rashid Khan (vs IRE, 2019) and Lasith Malinga (vs NZ, 2019) are the other two bowlers to take four wickets in as many balls in men’s T20Is.

Campher had none for 12 at the start of his over, he had 4 for 13 after his second. Campher sent back Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0) and Scott Edwards (0) for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe (0) in a sensational over in Abu Dhabi.

Campher, 22, had a T20 best of 3-19 from his previous four matches since making his debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe in Dublin.

Batting first, the Netherlands was rocked early as the Ireland bowlers led by Campher blew away the top-order. Eventually, the Netherlands folded out for 106.

It was a rather simple chase as Gareth Delany hit a 29-ball 44 and along with Paul Stirling helped Ireland chase down the target in 15.1 overs.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 106 all out (Pieter Seelaar 21, Colin Ackermann 11, Curtis Campher 4/26) lost to Ireland 107/3 in 15.1 overs (Paul Stirling 30, Gareth Delany 44)