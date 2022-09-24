Cricket

T20 World Cup, 2007: Sreesanth, Joginder Sharma recall ‘friendship for life’ moment

Contrary to the common belief, Sreesanth and Joginder denied they were under any pressure during the last over of the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Vijay Lokapally
24 September, 2022 17:43 IST
24 September, 2022 17:43 IST
2007 T20 World Cup winning stars Joginder Sharma and S Sreesanth.

2007 T20 World Cup winning stars Joginder Sharma and S Sreesanth. | Photo Credit:

Contrary to the common belief, Sreesanth and Joginder denied they were under any pressure during the last over of the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

For S Sreesanth and Joginder Sharma, a throwback to that eventful day at Durban 15 years ago is as vivid as ever. The unforgettable moment was scripted by these two to give India the title at the 2007 World T20.

“We relive that day every time we meet,“ said Sreesanth. “I have lost count of the number of times I have shared memories of that win,” Joginder smiled.

Contrary to the common belief, Sreesanth and Joginder denied they were under any pressure when the moment happened. “It was a responsibility that was handed to me. I did not feel any pressure honestly,” recalled Joginder. They were in Delhi to participate in the Legends League Cricket.

Also Read
Who will India choose in T20 World Cup playing XI: Karthik or Pant? Arshdeep or Harshal? Ashwin over Chahal?

“I was confident because I had prepared well for last-over situations. (MS) Dhoni just wanted me to keep my cool,” remembered Joginder. “I know I started with a wide but there was hope from the fact that the ball had swung.”

Joginder produced a slower one that induced a false stroke from Misbah Ul Haq. “I don’t know why the captain put me at square leg. I was not considered the best fielder and that was a critical spot. When the ball came, I concentrated and completed the catch comfortably. I was prepared for it,” said Sreesanth.

The team celebrated the triumph for weeks and life changed for Sreesanth and Joginder. “I was sure Jogi would not allow Pakistan to score the 13 runs for the victory. I had seen him work hard on his strategy at the nets and he just translated that effort into a match winning one,” Sreesanth added.

Also Read | T20 World Cup Squads: All teams full players list, venues and key dates

“I also was sure that Sree was not going to drop that. All eyes were on him and I was proven right as he pouched the catch.”

Fifteen years have flown by and the two have gained a lot. “Friendship for life,” smiled Sreesanth. “It was a fantastic team effort,” said Joginder.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Stampede in Hyderabad over India vs Australia 3rd T20I tickets, many injured

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us