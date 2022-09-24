T20 World Cup, 2007: Sreesanth, Joginder Sharma recall ‘friendship for life’ moment

For S Sreesanth and Joginder Sharma, a throwback to that eventful day at Durban 15 years ago is as vivid as ever. The unforgettable moment was scripted by these two to give India the title at the 2007 World T20.

“We relive that day every time we meet,“ said Sreesanth. “I have lost count of the number of times I have shared memories of that win,” Joginder smiled.

Contrary to the common belief, Sreesanth and Joginder denied they were under any pressure when the moment happened. “It was a responsibility that was handed to me. I did not feel any pressure honestly,” recalled Joginder. They were in Delhi to participate in the Legends League Cricket.

“I was confident because I had prepared well for last-over situations. (MS) Dhoni just wanted me to keep my cool,” remembered Joginder. “I know I started with a wide but there was hope from the fact that the ball had swung.”

Joginder produced a slower one that induced a false stroke from Misbah Ul Haq. “I don’t know why the captain put me at square leg. I was not considered the best fielder and that was a critical spot. When the ball came, I concentrated and completed the catch comfortably. I was prepared for it,” said Sreesanth.

The team celebrated the triumph for weeks and life changed for Sreesanth and Joginder. “I was sure Jogi would not allow Pakistan to score the 13 runs for the victory. I had seen him work hard on his strategy at the nets and he just translated that effort into a match winning one,” Sreesanth added.

“I also was sure that Sree was not going to drop that. All eyes were on him and I was proven right as he pouched the catch.”

Fifteen years have flown by and the two have gained a lot. “Friendship for life,” smiled Sreesanth. “It was a fantastic team effort,” said Joginder.