T20 World Cup, 27 days to go: Top moments - South Africa qualifies for the 2014 T20 WC semis by barest of margins

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 27 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

South Africa qualifies for the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinals by barest of margins

South Africa started its 2014 T20 World Cup on a losing note as Sri Lanka upstaged the AB de Villiers side by just five runs. In its opening match, Sri Lanka rode on Kusal Perera’s 40-ball 61 and then Angelo Mathews lit fireworks with a 32-ball 43 to help Sri Lanka post 165 for the loss of seven wickets.

South Africa was off to a decent start but lost wickets at regular intervals, with almost all their bowlers featuring in the wickets column. JP Duminy and de Villiers offered hope with a partnership but their quick departure meant, South Africa lacked the finishing touch.

The loss proved to act as a catalyst as South Africa turned the tide by winning its next three matches in the barest of margins to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

In its next match, South Africa defeated New Zealand by just 2 runs and then went on to beat The Netherlands by six runs before beating England by 3 runs to make it to the last four.

JP Duminy starred with an unbeaten 86 against New Zealand while Imran Tahir registered figures of 4-0-21-4 to keep South Africa in the hunt. When it mattered the most, Ab de Villiers with an unbeaten 69 off just 28 deliveries led from the front and helped his team win a high-scoring game against England.

However, in the semifinal, South Africa stumbled against India where Virat Kohli with an unbeaten 72 knocked the opposition out of the tournament.

Brief Scores: India vs South Africa, 2nd Semi-final (SA 172/4, Faf du Plessis 58, JP Duminy 45, R Ashwin 3/22 lost to IND 176/4; Virat Kohli 72 not out) by 6 wickets