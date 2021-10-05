T20 World Cup 2021: England's Sam Curran ruled out

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a lower back injury.

Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals, and the results of the scan revealed the injury.

"He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team," the ECB said in a statement.



Curran’s brother, Tom has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

The 23-year-old Curran had a forgettable IPL, scoring only 56 runs from nine games and picking up nine wickets at an expensive economy rate of 9.93.

"Unfortunately I have received a gutting news that I will unfortunately be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season," Sam Curran told CSK.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving the team in a fantastic space. The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days.

"Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy."

"Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys.

"I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," the all-rounder added.

The England players and management - who are not at the IPL - arrived at their Muscat base earlier on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.