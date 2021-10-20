T20 World Cup 2021: Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs

Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier Tuesday. The top two teams advance to the Super 12. Scotland faces Oman on Thursday, when Bangladesh meets PNG.

Opening batsman Mohammad Naim, who replaced Soumya Sarkar, reached 64 and Shakib Al Hasan scored 42 off 29 balls before Bangladesh was bowled out for 153 off the last ball.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled five wide balls in his first over and also dropped one of the two early catches before bagging 4-36 as Bangladesh got its act together in the latter half of the innings and restricted Oman to 127-9.

“We’ll take this win, but I think there are a lot of areas we need to improve,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said. “Shakib and Naim batted brilliantly ... but we should have done better with the new ball, bowled a lot of wides. We need to see those areas and correct them.”

Oman had a sniff until opener Jatinder Singh (40) was at the crease, but once Shakib (3-28) had him caught in the deep and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan bowled an economical spell of 1-14, the co-host capitulated.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Oman also had a below-par performance in the field with Naim twice getting dropped. Shakib and Naim both shared 80-run third wicket stand but Bangladesh lost eight wickets for 52 runs once careless Shakib got run out in the 14th over.

Fast bowlers Bilal Khan grabbed 3-18 and Fayyaz Butt, who took a spectacular diving catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mahedi for 0 early on, took 3-30.

“It was quite a chaseable target,” said Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood. “We needed 50-odd runs in 36 balls, it’s not a big margin … sorry to the people, we couldn’t make them happy. We have to see where we went wrong, come back and crack that.”