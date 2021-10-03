T20 World Cup 2021 welcomes fans; tickets go on sale

The ICC will allow stadiums to operate at 70 per cent capacity in the T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Muscat (Oman) and concluding in the United Arab Emirates on November 14.

The ICC, in a release, mentioned that in the United Arab Emirates, all venues would be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity. Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of 4 spectators on their east and west grass mounds.

The Oman Cricket Academy has had a temporary infrastructure built to welcome 3,000 fans.

The ticket prices start at 10 OMR and 30 AED in Oman and the UAE respectively.

The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat. Australia and South Africa will play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies.

One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Tickets are available to purchase on: www.t20worldcup.com/tickets