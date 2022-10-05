Cricket

India’s T20I record in 2022 heading into T20 World Cup

In 2022, India played 32 T20Is against nine different oppositions. It won 23 of these games and lost eight games with one game being washed out.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 13:42 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the after winning the T20 cricket series against South Africa, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the after winning the T20 cricket series against South Africa, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Going into the T20 World Cup, India’s record in the format this year has been nearly flawless, barring the Asia Cup show, where it was eliminated in the Super 4 stage.

India began the year with back-to-back 3-0 wins at home against Sri Lanka and West Indies in February. The men in blue faced its first real challenge in June, after IPL, with South Africa at home, when the visitors pulled away with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India, who was without most of its main players, made it 2-2 with two thumping wins and had to settle for a series draw after the decider in Bengaluru was washed out.

Next up was an two-game series in Ireland, in which India again fielded a scratch side. With Hardik Pandya leading the side for the very first time, India reeled in a convincing 2-0 win.

India then headed to England, where it quickly overcame the defeat in the Birmingham test to win the T20I series 2-1 in July.

Next in the itinerary for India was a visit to the Caribbean islands, where it faced off with the West Indies and won 4-1.

India’s steaming run came to a grinding halt in the Asia Cup, despite starting the tournament with a convincing win over Pakistan. In the Super 4 stage, though, it stumbled to its western neighbour and then fell to Sri Lanka to get knocked out of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s men recovered from the morale-sapping Asia Cup exit by overpowering the 2022 T20 World Cup host, Australia, at home by a margin of 2-1. It winded up its year-long preparation for the showpiece event with another 2-1 win at home, this time against South Africa.

