T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, India vs Pakistan on June 9, dates, venues, timings 

The schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was announced on Friday, with the first game on June 1 and final on June 29 in Barbados. India is schedule to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, January 5.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.