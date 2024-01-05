MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, India vs Pakistan on June 9, dates, venues, timings 

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: Here’s the complete ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match schedule, venue, date and timings. 

Published : Jan 05, 2024 19:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champions England with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.
Defending champions England with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Defending champions England with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

The schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was announced on Friday, with the first game on June 1 and final on June 29 in Barbados. India is schedule to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, January 5.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
India vs Ireland - June 5
India vs Pakistan - June 9
India vs USA - June 12
India vs Canada - June 15

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Score - AUS 52/4: Sensational Titas Sadhu removes McGrath, Gardner for ducks in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, India vs Pakistan on June 9, dates, venues, timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 1: Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel rescue Uttar Pradesh’s innings after a poor start
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9 in New York: 2024 T20 WC schedule announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, India vs Pakistan on June 9, dates, venues, timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Day 1: Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel rescue Uttar Pradesh’s innings after a poor start
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 groups: India, Pakistan in same group - full list of teams, dates and venues list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka seeks boost against Zimbabwe after dire World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Score - AUS 52/4: Sensational Titas Sadhu removes McGrath, Gardner for ducks in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, India vs Pakistan on June 9, dates, venues, timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 1: Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel rescue Uttar Pradesh’s innings after a poor start
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment