T20 World Cup, 21 days to go: Top moments: Gayle hits record-century as West Indies floors England

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 21 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

March 16, 2016: Gayle hits record-century as West Indies floors England

Chris Gayle hit the fastest century in World Twenty20 cricket as West Indies thumped England by six wickets in its Group 1 match of the 2016 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gayle took 47 balls to complete his century with five fours and 11 massive sixes and in his unbeaten century to better his own record of a 50—ball hundred in the 2007 tournament in South Africa.

Marlon Samuels set the tone by hitting eight fours in his 37 before Gayle’s brutal hitting took West Indies to 183—4 in 18.1 overs in reply to what earlier appeared to be a competitive England total of 182—6.

After being put in to bat, Joe Root top—scored with 48 off 36 balls and Jos Buttler hit three sixes in a cameo of 30 runs to lift England’s total

West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bowl in its World T20 group league cricket match against England in Mumbai.

Johnson Charles departed for a duck but Gayle stole the thunder with a breathtaking knock and along with Samuels helped West Indies gun down the total in 18.1 overs.

Brief Scores: England 182/6 after 20 overs ( Joe Root 48, Jos Buttler 30, Andre Russell 2/36) lost to West Indies (Chris Gayle 100 no, Marlon Samuels 37) by 6 wickets.

(The article first appeared in The Hindu on March 16, 2016)