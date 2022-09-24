The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 22 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

2014: Perera powers Sri Lanka to beat India in final

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara finally got their due as Sri Lanka hammered India by six wickets to win the T20 World Cup.

While it was jubliation in the Sri Lankan camp, run-machine Virat Kohli was left dejected despite winning the man of the series award.

Opting to bowl firstm Sri Lanka was off to a good start with Angelo Mathews dismissing Ajinkya Rahane early. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli forged a brilliant stand with the latyter converting his start into a fine half-century.

Yuvraj Singh was known for his batting pyrotechnics in the shortest format but it was agony to watch the legendary all-rounder struggle in the middle.

Yuvraj failed to rotate the strike as an in-form Kohli couldn't face much deliveries to give India the finishing kick. Yuvraj's painstaking 21-ball 11 finally came to an end and by the time MS Dhoni walked in, it was too late as India finished with a paltry score of 130 for the loss of four wickets.

Mohit Sharma gave India hope by dismissing Kusal Perera early as India kept the Lankans at check. However, Thisara Perera joined hands with Kumar Sangakkara, who hammered a match-winning half-cemtury and sealed the deal for the Islanders in 17.5 overs with six wickets remaining in hand.

Brief Scores: India 130/4 (Virat Kohli 77, Rohit Sharma 29, Rangana Herath 1/23) lost to Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara 52 not out, Mahela Jayawardene 24, Mohit Sharma 1/18) by six wickets