Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup due to back injury

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury.

A replacement for him has not yet been announced. On Friday, Pakistan announced three changes to its squad, bringing in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman to the squad for Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24.

Maqsood has played 26 T20I matches for Pakistan and has made 273 runs at a strike-rate of 116.7