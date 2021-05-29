BCCI to seek more time from ICC to stage T20 World Cup in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, during its Special General Meeting on Saturday, decided to seek more time from the International Cricket Council to stage the T20 World Cup in India.

This means, when the ICC Board meets on June 1, the BCCI will ask the apex body for more time before taking a call on shifting the tournament.

In the meeting, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told the members that the Board had made progress with regards to getting tax exemption from the government for the ICC event.

The BCCI had shortlisted nine venues for T20 World Cup. Due to the COVID-19 situation in India, it is even open to hosting the tournament in the Mumbai-Pune-Ahmedabad zone to reduce travel. Mumbai has three international stadiums. Pune’s MCA Stadium has been used for international games, while the Narendra Modi Stadium could host the final leg. “It involves a lot of factors, but we have to have a plan. Ultimately, the ICC has to take a call,” a Board official said.

The ICC had earlier indicated that the UAE - which has three international stadiums across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - could be used as an option for the T20 World Cup if the situation did not improve in India.

If the mega event happens in the UAE, it will be interesting to see how the ICC manages the grounds after a high-voltage IPL.