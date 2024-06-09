MagazineBuy Print

WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Akeal Hosein registers best figures for West Indies bowler in T20 WC

The left-arm spinner scalped 5/11 in four overs while opening the bowling for the team to help West Indies to a facile win.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 08:29 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Akeal Hosein of West Indies bowls during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 warm-up match between West Indies and Australia.
Akeal Hosein of West Indies bowls during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 warm-up match between West Indies and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Akeal Hosein of West Indies bowls during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 warm-up match between West Indies and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Akeal Hosein registered the best figures for a West Indies bowler in ICC T20 World Cup history during the match against Uganda at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.

The left-arm spinner scalped 5/11 in four overs while opening the bowling for the team to help West Indies to a facile win.

Best Bowling figures for West Indies in T20 World Cups
Akeal Hosein - 5/11 in 4 overs vs Uganda (Guyana, 2024)*
Samuel Badree - 4/15 in 4 overs vs Bangladesh (Mirpur, 2014)
Alzarri Joseph - 4/16 in 4 overs vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 2022)
Lendl Simmons - 4/19 in 3 overs vs Sri Lanka (Nottingham, 2009)
Dwayne Bravo - 4/38 in 4 overs vs India (Lord’s, 2009)

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Uganda /

West Indies /

Akeal Hosein

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
