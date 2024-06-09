WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Akeal Hosein registers best figures for West Indies bowler in T20 WC

Akeal Hosein registered the best figures for a West Indies bowler in ICC T20 World Cup history during the match against Uganda at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.
The left-arm spinner scalped 5/11 in four overs while opening the bowling for the team to help West Indies to a facile win.
Best Bowling figures for West Indies in T20 World Cups
