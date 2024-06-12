MagazineBuy Print

IND vs USA: Arshdeep Singh becomes fourth bowler to pick a wicket off first ball of a T20 World Cup match

Arshdeep claimed Shayan Jahangir’s wicket, getting him out LBW with a late inswinger that struck the batter’s pads.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States’ Shayan Jahangir.
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States’ Shayan Jahangir. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States’ Shayan Jahangir. | Photo Credit: AP

Arshdeep Singh became only the fourth bowler to pick a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup match during the clash against USA in New York on Wednesday.

Arshdeep claimed Shayan Jahangir’s wicket, getting him out LBW with a late inswinger that struck the batter’s pads.

The Indian left-arm pacer finished his over with another wicket, of Andries Gous, to reduce USA to 3/2 after the first over. He’s the third bowler in this world cup to pick two wickets in the first over.

List of bowlers to take a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup match

1) Mashrafe Mortaza - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2014

2) Shapoor Zadran - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 2014

3) Ruben Trumplemann - Namibia vs Scotland, 2021

4) Ruben Trumplemann - Namibia vs Oman, 2024

5) Arshdeep Singh - India vs USA, 2024

