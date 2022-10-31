T20 World Cup

Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming Info T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs IRE Super 12 match online, tv

Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match, TV Telecast Details: AUS faces IRE in its Twenty20 World Cup match in Brisbane.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 08:18 IST
Australia takes on Ireland in a Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at The Gabba.

Australia takes on Ireland in a Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at The Gabba.

Australia vs Ireland, 31st Match, Super 12 Group 1 - Live Streaming Info

Australia vs Ireland Live Telecast Details: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

When will Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on October 31, 2022, Monday.

What time will Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

