Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: AUS wins toss, elects to bowl v NAM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match betweeen Australia and Namibia match in Antigua.

Toss & Paying 11s

Australia won the toss and elects to bowl first

Playing 11s:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stonis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo

Squads:

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Live streaming/telecast information:

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Namibia can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network