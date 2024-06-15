Australia will look to maintain its spotless record in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Scotland in its final group stage match, in Gros Islet on Sunday.

Australia is assured of a top spot in the group, while Scotland is in a tussle with England for the second ticket for the Super Eight stage.

Fantasy team picks Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner (vc), Travis Head, Richie Berrington All-rounders: Michael Leask, Marcus Stoinis (c) Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Brad Wheal Composition - AUS: 8 | SCO: 3

Probable playing 11s:

AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SCO: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal