MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

Australia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Get all the fantasy team details, predicted playing XIs and squads for the AUS v SCO cricket match in Gros Islet on Sunday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 20:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking a wicket.
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: ASH ALLEN/REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: ASH ALLEN/REUTERS

Australia will look to maintain its spotless record in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Scotland in its final group stage match, in Gros Islet on Sunday.

Australia is assured of a top spot in the group, while Scotland is in a tussle with England for the second ticket for the Super Eight stage.

Fantasy team picks
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner (vc), Travis Head, Richie Berrington
All-rounders: Michael Leask, Marcus Stoinis (c)
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Brad Wheal
Composition - AUS: 8 | SCO: 3

Probable playing 11s:

AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SCO: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia /

Scotland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts, 9:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri absent, top talking points and records broken from Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 9:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Would love to play more against full member nations, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Australia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Scotland Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch AUS vs SCO match live?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Would love to play more against full member nations, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    Ashwin Achal
  4. NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands takes on Sri Lanka in must-win contest to keep Super 8 hopes alive
    Ayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia with Super Eight spot on the line
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts, 9:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri absent, top talking points and records broken from Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 9:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Would love to play more against full member nations, says USA’s Aaron Jones
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment