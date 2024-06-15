Australia will look to maintain its spotless record in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Scotland in its final group stage match, in Gros Islet on Sunday.
Australia is assured of a top spot in the group, while Scotland is in a tussle with England for the second ticket for the Super Eight stage.
Fantasy team picks
Probable playing 11s:
AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
SCO: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
Squads:
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
Latest on Sportstar
- Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
- LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts, 9:30 PM IST kick-off
- Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri absent, top talking points and records broken from Group A Euros clash
- India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 9:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
- T20 World Cup 2024: Would love to play more against full member nations, says USA’s Aaron Jones
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE