Australia vs Scotland Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch AUS vs SCO match live?

Australia will look to maintain its spotless record in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Scotland in its final group stage match, in Gros Islet on Sunday.

Australia is assured of a top spot in the group, while Scotland is in a tussle with England for the second ticket for the Super Eight stage.

Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (IST)

When will Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.