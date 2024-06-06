Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record, becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became the top run-scorer in Men’s Twenty20 Internationals during his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against United States of America on Thursday.

Azam went past India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to top the list of the world’s most prolific batters in the shortest format of the game. He breached Kohli’s 4038-run mark with a four down the ground off the bowling of Nosthush Kenjige, who had dismissed Usman Khan earlier in the match.

However, Azam struggled to get going early in the innings. He trudged to 10 runs off 24 balls before hitting his first boundary of the innings off the last ball of the 10th over, bowled by Jasdeep Singh.

Azam was eventually dismissed for a 43-ball 44 by Jasdeep in the 16th over after riding Pakistan out of early trouble.

MOST RUNS IN MEN’S T20Is

Babar Azam (PAK) - 4052* runs in 113 innings

Virat Kohli (IND) - 4038 runs in 110 innings

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 4026 runs in 144 innings

Paul Stirling (IRE) - 3591 runs in 142 innings

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 3531 runs in 118 innings