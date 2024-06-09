West Indies registered the second largest margin of victory in T20 World Cups during the match against Uganda at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

After scoring 173 in 20 overs, the co-host of the 2024 Two World Cup skittled out the visitor for 39 all out to complete a 134-run victory.

Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies, picking up a five-wicket haul in his four over spell.

Here is the list of the biggest victory margins registered in ICC T20 World Cup history: