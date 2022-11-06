IND ZIM, T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls highest number of maidens in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now bowled the highest number of maiden overs in T20I cricket. Jasprit Bumrah is second with nine.

Bhuvneshwar achieved the mark while opening the bowling for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. Kumar took a wicket off his first ball when he had Wesley Madhevere caught.

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has bowled most maidens in all T20s (27). He is followed by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has bowled 23 and former West Indies leggie Samuel Badree, who has 21. Bhuvneshwar is fourth in the list with 21. Bumrah is sixth with 19.

Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup with a back stress fracture. The 28-year-old, one of the best bowlers in the world, recently pulled out of India’s T20 series against South Africa with a back issue.