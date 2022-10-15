Bumrah’s career more important than T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

The Indian team could not have risked playing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday.

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury, which had also kept him out of the Asia Cup. In his last T20I on September 25 against Australia, he had conceded 50 runs in four overs - his worst T20I bowling figures.

“Bumrah is a quality bowler. We spoke to a lot of specialists about his (back) injury but the response was not very positive. World Cup is important but his career is more important, he is only 27-28. We could not have risked playing him here, that is what the specialists also said. We will miss him,” said Rohit.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. If you play so many matches , injuries will happen. Our focus in the last one year has been on increasing our bench strength. You must have seen we played new guys whenever there was an opportunity,” he added.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who is on his way to fully recovery from COVID-19, was named as Bumrah’s replacement in the squad on Friday.

“Shami had COVID two-three weeks ago. He was called to the NCA then, he worked hard for the last 10 days and he is in Brisbane. He will practice with us tomorrow. Whatever we have heard on his recovery is positive. He did three to four bowling sessions with full intensity,” Rohit said.

Shami, who has played 17 T20Is and picked 18 wickets for India, will be returning to the shortest format for the first time since the 2021 World Cup held in the UAE.

The Indian team will be based in Brisbane, where it will feature in two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia on October 17 and New Zealand on October 19. Rohit Sharma’s men had played two practice matches at the old WACA Cricket Ground in Perth against Western Australia XI. They won the first game by 13 runs before losing the second one by 36 runs.

India begins its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against archrival Pakistan on October 23.

- With inputs from PTI