Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between England and Sri Lanka in Sydney.
Livingstone with the ball. A couple of singles to start with. Spinners have put the skids on the scoring for a while now. Wonder how Sri Lankan spinners will fare on this wicket.
Adil Rashid to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. Three dots to start the over. Make it four as Nissanka keeps finding the cover fielder. Just a single off the fifth as Rashid goes slightly short on leg and Nissanka pulls it to deep midwicket. One more single to end the over. Just two from it.
Curran into the attack. Angling across and pushed to backward point by Nissanka for a single. Dhananjaya gets off the mark with a risky single as he drives to Moeen at cover and hares off. FOUR! Nissanka steps out, and gets a top edge on the pull and gets four behind the keeper. SIX! Too full on the pads and Nissanka flicks this with flourishing wrists over the fielder at deep square-leg. Fifty up for SL in 4.5 overs. Single to end the over and Nissanka keeps strike.
Woakes back for his second over. Mendis pulls this good length ball for a single. Nissanka flicks this off his toes for one more. FOUR! Full, angling into the pads and Mendis flicks this to the square leg fence. OUT! Slower delivery, Mendis pulls and taken by Livingstone at deep midwicket.
SIX! In the slot on middle and leg and Mendis launches this over deep square for a maximum. Mendis gets three more as he flicks one aerially over midwicket. SIX! Short and Nissanka uppercuts this for another six over deep third. What a start for SL!
Woakes from the other end. Nissanka gets a couple off the first ball as he flicks a full delivery through midwicket. This is shorter and Nissanka hops and defends and hares for a quick single.
Mendis and Nissanka are out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. Stokes with the new ball. Shaping away on a length outside off and Nissanka leaves. SIX! This is going down leg and Nissanka swivels and pulls this over fine-leg for a 62m maximum. Mendis is off the mark with a single as he puts away a low full toss to square-leg. Nissanka tucks the last ball off his pads for one more.
The teams come out for the national anthems at the SCG.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first. Jos Buttler says he would’ve batted first as well. Teams batting first have won all five games at the SCG in this World Cup.
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Good noon, all! Well here we are, just hours away from locking up the semifinal spots in Group 1. New Zealand has already advanced. England and Sri Lanka play in Sydney. If England wins, it is through , after Australia failed to beat Afghanistan by a big margin. If Sri Lanka win, Australia will join New Zealand. If England v Sri Lanka is rained off then Australia goes through (highly unlikely!)
ENG VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 13
England won: 9
Sri Lanka won: 4
Last result: England won by 26 runs (Sharjah; November 2021)
Last five results: ENG won - 5; SL won - 0
ENG highest score vs SL: 190/4 (19.2) - (Chattogram; March 2014)
ENG lowest score vs SL: 136/9 (20) - (Bristol; June 2011)
SL highest score vs ENG: 189/4 (20) - (Chattogram; March 2014)
SL lowest score vs ENG: 91 (18.5) - (Southampton; June 2021)
England has the edge over Sri Lanka historically in T20Is, having won nine out of the 13 matches played between the teams so far. In T20 World Cup history, England has beaten Sri Lanka four times while losing only once.
The last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup was in 2021 in Sharjah, when England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.
England will qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals if it beats Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday with Australia unable to significantly boost net run-rate after a narrow win over Afghanistan in Adelaide.