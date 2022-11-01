T20 World Cup scenarios: What does England’s win vs New Zealand mean for Australia’s semifinal chances

England’s 20-run win against New Zealand in Tuesday’s crucial T20 World Cup showdown has kept Jos Buttler’s men on track for a semifinal qualification, with a victory over Sri Lanka all but certain to see them through to the last four (thanks to a superior Net Run Rate).

The loss to Ireland in its second match and the washout against Australia had complicated matters for the Three Lions. But the win vs New Zealand should soothe nerves. If Australia loses to Afghanistan, England goes through on points with a win over Sri Lanka. But if both teams lose their respective last fixtures, net run rate could come into play. England also has the advantage of playing last in Group 1, against Sri Lanka, so it will be aware of the net run rate permutations.

Meanwhile, Australia’s 42-run win over Ireland on Monday ensured that England’s net run rate remained better than Australia’s. As the only team to have won two of its opening three matches, New Zealand already had a buffer between itself and elimination.

Remaining Group 1 Fixtures

Friday 04 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

Friday 04 November: Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

Saturday 05 November: Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney