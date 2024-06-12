MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: England Super Eight qualification scenario; Can ENG make it past group stage?

T20 World Cup: Here is what England needs to do in the remaining matches of the group stage to qualify for the Super 8 round of the tournament.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 06:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s captain Jos Buttler hits a four from a delivery of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England’s captain Jos Buttler hits a four from a delivery of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI
England’s captain Jos Buttler hits a four from a delivery of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion England has had a less than ideal start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, failing to win either of its opening two encounters.

While the match against Scotland was washed out due to rain after the completion of a shortened first innings, the Jos Buttler-led team succumbed to defeat against arch-rival Australia.

England currently sits in fourth place in Group B with only two games left to play in the group stage.

Can England qualify to the Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup 2024?

England will need to win both its remaining matches against Oman and Namibia to stand a chance to qualify for the Super Eight stage. Scotland currently sits top with five points and a positive NRR of 2.164.

England will need comfortable wins in its remaining matches and hope Scotland loses to Australia by a significant margin.

Can England qualify to the Super Eight stage with just one win in its two remaining games?

If England manage only a single win in its remaining two games, the team will only reach 3 points which is lower than the current points tally of Australia and Scotland, meaning the defending champions will exit the tournament in the group stage.

England will therefore hope that rain plays no part in its remaining two games.

