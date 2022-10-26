Buttler on Ireland loss: England must let it hurt to bounce back vs Australia

England came into the T20 World Cup Super-12 fixture against Ireland brimming with confidence after convincingly defeating Afghanistan in the campaign opener.

However, a poor batting performance followed by incessant rain saw Jos Buttler’s team go down by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The shock defeat also means that England must win its next game against Australia on Friday to stay afloat in the tournament.

Buttler believes his team needs to ‘feel hurt’ after the defeat against the neighbouring Ireland to bounce back against Australia.

“I think we should let it hurt, to be honest,” Buttler said on Wednesday. “Days like today are really, really disappointing, and you've got to feel that. There's no point in saying 'let's sweep it under the carpet and move on'. We have got to reflect, and we have to do it quickly with another game very soon, but today should hurt…”

The Group 1 is now wide open, with Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and England all placed with one win and one loss. New Zealand also won its campaign opener against Australia last week, and its second game against Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned on Wednesday due to relentless showers.

Must-win scenario

Asked whether his team could handle the pressure against Australia in a must-win game, Buttler said, “Yes of course… That's what World Cup cricket is about. Of course we wanted to go into that game having won two from two.”

“In this tournament, the way it is set up, you're in must-win games the majority of the time. Friday was already a big occasion playing Australia at the MCG and even more now with both of us having lost one game."

Among the six teams, only the top two sides will reach the semifinals. “There's a lot of experienced cricketers in our dressing room who will have been set back at certain times in their career ... so guys certainly know how to deal with the emotions of great disappointment like today.”