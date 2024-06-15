ENG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Namibia predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

England is still not out of the woods in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024 and would want a big boost to its Net Run Rate when it takes on Namibia on Saturday to hope to make the Super 8 stage.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

ENGLAND vs NAMIBIA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS WICKETKEEPERS Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt BATTERS JJ Smit, Will Jacks, Harry Brook ALL-ROUNDERS David Wiese, Gerard Erahsmus, Moeen Ali BOWLERS Adil Rashid (vc), Jofra Archer, Ruben Trumpelmann Team composition: NAM 4-7 ENG | Credits Left: 12

SQUADS

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Nikolaas Davin, JJ Smit (vc), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, Peter-Daniel Blignaut.