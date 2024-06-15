MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Namibia predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

ENG vs NAM: Here are the Dream11 fantasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Namibia.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 11:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s captain Jos Buttler, right, and Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Oman.
England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Oman. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s captain Jos Buttler, right, and Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Oman. | Photo Credit: PTI

England is still not out of the woods in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024 and would want a big boost to its Net Run Rate when it takes on Namibia on Saturday to hope to make the Super 8 stage.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

ENGLAND vs NAMIBIA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS
WICKETKEEPERS
Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt
BATTERS
JJ Smit, Will Jacks, Harry Brook
ALL-ROUNDERS
David Wiese, Gerard Erahsmus, Moeen Ali
BOWLERS
Adil Rashid (vc), Jofra Archer, Ruben Trumpelmann
Team composition: NAM 4-7 ENG | Credits Left: 12

SQUADS

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Nikolaas Davin, JJ Smit (vc), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, Peter-Daniel Blignaut.

