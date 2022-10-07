The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia between October 16 and November 13. 16 teams will feature in the tournament which will be played in a group stage and knockout format.

The T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the best bowlers in action over the course of its seven previous editions - the last of which was played in the UAE and Oman in 2021. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads the bowling charts in T20 World Cup history which also includes several star bowlers such as Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga and Ravichandran Ashwin in the top 10.

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Batters with most runs in T20WC history

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading run-scorer in the 2021 edition with 16 wickets in eight innings. Australia’s Adam Zampa and New Zealand’s Trent Boult had finished joint-second behind Hasaranga with 13 wickets in seven innings apiece.

Shakib and Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal are the only two bowlers to pick three four-wicket hauls in the tournament. Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 World Cups - 6 for 8.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, here’s a look at the top wicket-takers in the tournament’s history since 2007: