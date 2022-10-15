T20 World Cup Venues - Perth Stadium, Perth: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule 

A cumulative experience of five international matches makes the Perth Stadium one of the youngest stadiums at this year’s men’s T20 World Cup.

With matches being moved away from the iconic WACA Ground, the Perth Stadium held its first international T20I between Australia and Pakistan in 2019. Perth will earn a dress rehearsal when Australia meets England on October 10 during its three-match series before the World Cup.

Teams batting first have won 13 of the 22 T20 matches in Perth and have racked up 11 180-plus totals while only one match has witnessed a successful 180-plus run chase. The stadium will host five Super 12 matches. India will play one of its more important fixtures at the venue — against South Africa — on October 30.

India has played only one match in Perth — the stadium’s inaugural Test, in 2018 — losing to Australia by 146 runs.

TRIVIA

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift performed live concerts at the Optus Stadium in 2018.

Premier league side Chelsea played a preseason friendly against Australian side Perth Glory at the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium in 2018.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 14 Batting second team won 9 Highest team score 213 Lowest team score 86 Overall run rate 8.46

MATCHES

Oct 22, England vs Afghanistan, 14th Match, Super 12 Group 1 4:30 PM

Oct 25, Australia vs A1, 19th Match, Super 12 Group 1 4:30 PM

Oct 27, Pakistan vs B1, 24th Match, Super 12 Group 2 4:30 PM

Oct 30, Pakistan vs A2, 29th Match, Super 12 Group 2 12:30 PM

Oct 30, India vs South Africa, 30th Match, Super 12 Group 2 4:30 PM