T20 World Cup Venues - SCG, Sydney: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule 

The Sydney Cricket Ground will kickstart the Super 12s on October 22 with the Trans-Tasman clash between Australia and New Zealand.

The pitch at the SCG has generally favoured the batters. The average T20I total in 10 completed matches at the ground is 161. Consequently, results have been fairly even, irrespective of the toss. In the 10 T20Is that have borne a result at the SCG, teams batting first have won four and lost five while one match ended in a tie.

India will be playing its second Super 12 match — against a qualifier from Group A — on October 27 at the SCG.

Sydney is India's most favoured venue in T20Is in Australia — it has won three of its four contests against the host. India is also the only team to successfully chase down two 190-plus targets in Sydney (in 59 matches).

TRIVIA

Located within the eastern suburbs of Sydney and adjacent to the central business district, the SCG sits in the cultural heart of Sydney.

Sydney hosted the Rugby League World Cup final in 1968, which Australia won by 20-2 against France.

The first international Test match was played between Australia and England at this ground on 21st February 1882.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 26 Batting second team won 30 Highest team score 221 Lowest team score 73 Overall run rate 8.10

MATCHES

Oct 22, New Zealand vs Australia, 13th Match, Super 12 Group 1 12:30 PM

Oct 27, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 22nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 8:30 AM

Oct 27, India vs A2, 23rd Match, Super 12 Group 2 12:30 PM

Oct 29, New Zealand vs A1, 27th Match, Super 12 Group 1 1:30 PM

Nov 03, Pakistan vs South Africa, 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2 1:30 PM

Nov 05, England vs A1, 39th Match, Super 12 Group 1 1:30 PM

Nov 09, TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final 1:30 PM