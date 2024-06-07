T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan

The USA continued its good run in the T20 World Cup 2024 after it stunned Pakistan in a super over win for its second at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.
The United States went above India at the top of Group A with four points. Earlier. the Monank Patel team handed Canada a seven-wicket loss in the campaign opener.
India beat Ireland and has two points from one win.
Pakistan is in third, while Canada and Ireland occupy the last two spots.
T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUP A POINTS TABLE
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. USA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.626
|2. India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+3.065
|3. Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
|4. Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.451
|5. Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.065
