MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table: USA beats Pakistan in super over for its second consecutive win to go top in Group A with four points.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 01:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The United States went top of Group A with a second win.
The United States went top of Group A with a second win. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The United States went top of Group A with a second win. | Photo Credit: PTI

The USA continued its good run in the T20 World Cup 2024 after it stunned Pakistan in a super over win for its second at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

The United States went above India at the top of Group A with four points. Earlier. the Monank Patel team handed Canada a seven-wicket loss in the campaign opener.

India beat Ireland and has two points from one win.

Pakistan is in third, while Canada and Ireland occupy the last two spots.

T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUP A POINTS TABLE

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. USA 2 2 0 0 4 +0.626
2. India 1 1 0 0 2 +3.065
3. Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0.000
4. Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451
5. Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -3.065

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Pakistan /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Erasmus falls after fifty as Namibia loses five wickets vs Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beats Pakistan in thrilling super over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beats Pakistan in thrilling super over
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record, becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Erasmus falls after fifty as Namibia loses five wickets vs Scotland
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beats Pakistan in thrilling super over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment