T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table: England finished the chase against Oman in 3.1 overs to keep itself alive in the race to super eight qualifications.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 02:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Oman’s Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England’s Adil Rashid.
Oman’s Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England’s Adil Rashid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Oman’s Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England’s Adil Rashid. | Photo Credit: AP

England defeated Oman to keep itself alive in the race to qualification in T20 World Cup 2024 match played in Antigua on Thursday.

With this win, England has moved to third spot with three points with a net run rate of +3.081. Oman, who was already eliminated, finished its tournament winless.

England qualification scenario

England will now have to win its last match against Namibia, preferably by a big margin, and hope that Scotland loses its final match Australia. Currently, England’s NRR is better than Scotland.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Australia 3 3 0 0 6 +3.580
2. Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 2.164
3. England 3 1 1 1 3 3.081
4. Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098
5. Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated after England vs Oman match on June 13)

