T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after ENG vs OMAN: England alive in super eight race after beating Oman

England defeated Oman to keep itself alive in the race to qualification in T20 World Cup 2024 match played in Antigua on Thursday.
With this win, England has moved to third spot with three points with a net run rate of +3.081. Oman, who was already eliminated, finished its tournament winless.
England qualification scenario
England will now have to win its last match against Namibia, preferably by a big margin, and hope that Scotland loses its final match Australia. Currently, England’s NRR is better than Scotland.
T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+3.580
|2. Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2.164
|3. England
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3.081
|4. Namibia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2.098
|5. Oman
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-3.062
(Updated after England vs Oman match on June 13)
