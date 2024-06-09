IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Top five highest run scores in India vs Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

With a heavily skewed head-to-head record among these two teams, India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups.

Where the men in blue beat Ireland by eight wickets to kickstart its campaign with a win in the United States & Caribbean Islands, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a shock defeat in the Super Over against host USA in its opening match.

India will pin their hopes on the opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on a testing surface of Nassau County. With 308 runs in five innings, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cups.

Here is the list of the top five batters with the most runs scored in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup games: