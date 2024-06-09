IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

With a heavily skewed head-to-head record among these two teams, India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups.

Where the men in blue beat Ireland by eight wickets to kickstart its campaign with a win in the United States & Caribbean Islands, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a shock defeat in the Super Over against host USA in its opening match.

With the new drop-in pitch at Nassau County catching eyeballs for assisting bowlers, the focus will shift from batters in this high-octane clash.

India’s Irfan Pathan (6) is the highest wicket-taker in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clashes.

Here is the list of top five bowlers with the most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cups: